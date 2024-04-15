JOIN US
Bengal: EC orders removal of Murshidabad DIG following violence

They said two violent incidents were reported there in which weapons and explosives were used.
Last Updated 15 April 2024, 07:58 IST

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday ordered the removal of DIG of Murshidabad in West Bengal following violence, and for the officer's "lack of supervision" to immediately prevent more incidents, sources said.

While visiting the state ahead of announcing the Lok Sabha polls, the Commission had said there will be zero tolerance for election violence and that responsibility will be fixed at "higher levels", the sources said.

