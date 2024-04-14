Will bring back Tatas to Singur if BJP comes to power in state, says MP Locket Chatterjee in Bengal

Kolkata: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, who is seeking re-election from West Bengal's Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency, said the party will bring back the Tatas to Singur if elected to power in the state.

"We are confident of victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. We anticipate securing more seats than our previous count of 18 in 2019. Once we win the polls comprehensively, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government will collapse in the state. After the BJP government comes to power, our first job will be to invite the Tatas to Singur, which falls under Hooghly constituency."

The actor-turned leader, who had forayed into politics as a TMC member and joined the BJP in 2015 following differences, said, "Whenever I visit Singur, people urge me to help them get jobs. Mamata Banerjee has turned Singur into a graveyard of employment and economic activity."

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has betrayed both farmers and industries in the name of Singur agitation, she said.

Singur, once known for multiple crop farming, hogged the limelight after Tata Motors set its sight on the area to set up its cheapest car manufacturing unit, Nano, in 2006. The then Left Front government acquired 997.11 acres along National Highway 2 and handed it over to the company.