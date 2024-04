Mumbai: Coinciding with the Gudi Padwa festivities, Raj Thackeray is expected to announce the stand of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) vis-a-vis the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, on Thursday during the annual rally at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Last month, Raj and his son Amit Thackeray met Union Home Minister and BJP stalwart Amit Shah in New Delhi after back to back meetings in Mumbai with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“I don’t take steps depending on elections but in the interests of Maharashtra,” Raj said in one of the teasers released by the MNS in the run up to the April 9 rally.