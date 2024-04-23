Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With two-thirds majority, Modi will change Constitution, says Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if given a two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, would change the Constitution.
Kharge was addressing a campaign rally at Channapatna, which comes under the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha segment.
“Modi is seeking two-third majority...he’s saying ‘400 paar’ to change the Constitution. For this, two-third majority is required,” Kharge said.
“This election is important to save democracy and the Constitution. If you don’t vote for Congress, there will be no Constitution or democracy in the country,” Kharge said.
Kharge questioned Modi on why no action is being taken on leaders speaking about changing the Constitution. “It’s because he, too, wants it to happen.”
Kharge also said that he is ready for an “open debate” on the Congress’ manifesto while slamming Modi for claiming that it bore the imprint of the Muslim League.
“If we say we’ll provide employment to youth, is it Muslim League? Nari Nyay and legalising MSP for farmers...is it Muslim league? He (Modi) says whatever comes to his mouth,” he said.
The Congress veteran hit out at Modi for constantly targeting the Gandhi family. “Since 1989, no member of the Gandhi family has been PM, minister or chief minister. But he (Modi) won’t stop attacking the Gandhi family,” he said.
Accusing him of dividing the country, Kharge said Modi should discuss real issues. “We are not against Modi. We’re against his ideology...the RSS ideology,” he said.
