Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: As exit polls signal hung Assembly, parties parley to form govt in J&K

If the BJP manages to secure around 30 seats, it may need support from 16 to 17 additional MLAs to govern. However, only about seven to eight independent MLAs from Kashmir are expected to win, limiting their options.

The BJP also hopes to gain traction through five MLAs nominated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who will make these appointments immediately after the results are announced, potentially influencing government formation.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina has expressed confidence that the party will form a government with the backing of “like-minded parties and independents.”