Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: As exit polls signal hung Assembly, parties parley to form govt in J&K

If the BJP manages to secure around 30 seats, it may need support from 16 to 17 additional MLAs to govern. However, only about seven to eight independent MLAs from Kashmir are expected to win, limiting their options.
The BJP also hopes to gain traction through five MLAs nominated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who will make these appointments immediately after the results are announced, potentially influencing government formation.
J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina has expressed confidence that the party will form a government with the backing of “like-minded parties and independents.”
On the other hand, sources said, the NC-Congress alliance is reportedly courting the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for support. The PDP is anticipated to secure around 10 seats and may consider offering outside support to the NC-Congress coalition if necessary.
NC president Farooq Abdullah has indicated openness to forming a government with the PDP's support, stating, “We can be rivals in elections, but I have no objections.” However, his son Omar Abdullah dismissed the idea as “premature,” urging caution until the votes are counted.
“They (PDP) haven't extended support, they haven't offered support and we don't know what the voters have decided yet, so I really wish we could put a lid on all this premature speculation for the next 24 hours,” Omar posted on X.
Vote counting for the 90-member assembly will begin at 8 AM on Tuesday, with results expected to emerge by the afternoon. Since June 2018, J&K has lacked an elected government following the BJP's withdrawal from its alliance with the PDP, which led to Mehbooba Mufti's resignation as chief minister.
The situation changed on August 5, 2019, when the BJP-led central government revoked Article 370, which granted special status to J&K, and divided the region into two Union Territories.
On December 11, 2023, the Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Article 370 and instructed the central government to conduct elections in J&K by September 30, 2024, while also calling for the restoration of statehood as soon as possible.
