Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir likely in October-November; EC to announce dates on August 16

Srinagar: With the Supreme Court deadline for Assembly polls looming large, the Election Commission (EC) is expected to announce the much-awaited assembly poll dates for Jammu and Kashmir during a presser in New Delhi today.

According to sources, the elections are likely to be held in October or November and could be conducted in six or seven phases. This development follows years of speculation and anticipation, with political parties in the region gearing up for what could be a significant electoral exercise.

The timing of the elections is seen as crucial, given the region's unique political landscape and the importance of ensuring a smooth and secure voting process.

The potential scheduling of the elections during this period aligns with the end of the annual Amarnath Yatra and the onset of milder weather conditions, which are favorable for the conduct of polls. Additionally, the phased approach is expected to allow better management of security and logistical challenges across the Union Territory.

Assembly polls have not been held in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014. The polls were due to be held in early 2019 following the dissolution of the legislative body of the erstwhile state in 2018. However, after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in August 2019, the Assembly polls could not be held due to various reasons, including a delimitation exercise that was completed in 2022.