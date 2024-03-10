Clamor for holding LS, Assembly polls simultaneously in J&K grow louder

Srinagar: With Election Commission of India set to visit Jammu and Kashmir from Tuesday, clamor for holding much awaited Assembly polls simultaneously with the Parliament elections have grown louder.

A poll body panel, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEO) Rajiv Kumar, will be on a two-day visit to J&K from March 12 to assess whether simultaneous elections are possible. The dates for the Lok Sabha polls are likely to be revealed immediately after the Commission team returns.

During their visit, the poll body panel is likely to meet various stakeholders, including representatives of political parties and the civil and the police administration to assess the ground situation.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad, while demanding that Assembly elections should be held soon, said people of Union Territory can’t wait anymore now.

“We have been waiting for the Assembly polls for years. We hope that the polls take place immediately after the parliamentary election,” Azad, a former CM of J&K, told reporters in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.