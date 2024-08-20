Congress changes gears in J&K; Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge to visit Jammu, Srinagar

The two top leaders visiting a poll-bound state for election consultations is an unprecedented exercise in the party, as usually the central leadership leaves it to the General Secretary or in-charge to hold fort in the state.

The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the first to be held after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories, will be held in three phases starting September 18. The second and third phases will be on September 25 and October 1 while the counting of votes will be on October 4.

The notification for the first phase of polls was issued on Tuesday while the last date for filing nominations has been set for August 27. Congress and other parties would have to rush to decide on the names with sources saying the party's Central Election Committee is likely to meet soon after the Screening Committee prepares a list of probable candidates.

After the meeting on Monday, Venugopal had told reporters that the Congress is “very much for an alliance" in Jammu and Kashmir. "Our motive is to defeat the BJP. We should have a BJP free government. That is our preference and we are open. I hope everybody will think in that way," he said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, I.N.D.I.A. bloc constituents National Conference and Congress fought together while PDP was out of the grouping after the former refused to accommodate it. Sources said the Congress is keen to have an alliance, especially after the Gupkar Alliance had collapsed.