NC, PDP opened channels with Congress leadership for alliance talks for J&K polls: Karra

New Delhi: The National Conference and the People's Democratic Party have opened channels with the Congress' central leadership for talks over an alliance in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, the Congress' newly-appointed state unit chief Tariq Hameed Karra said on Monday.

"To my knowledge, the National Conference has already approached the central leadership for an alliance," Karra told reporters.

Karra, who was last week named the Congress chief for Jammu and Kashmir, received a rousing reception upon his arrival from New Delhi.

Asked if the People's Democratic Party had approached the Congress for an alliance, he said, "At some level, talks have happened."

The Congress is "very sure" that if the regional parties -- a part of the opposition INDIA bloc -- continue with the aim for which the alliance was formed, "we will succeed", Karra said.

He, however, said there would be internal consultations within the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit.

Karra said the Congress was open to alliances with all like-minded parties.

"Whether they belong to Jammu or Kashmir, the only criterion is they should be like-minded," he added.

The central leadership has formed a five-member committee to discuss the prospects of alliances with like-minded parties, Karra further said.

"We are open to all like-mined parties that have raised a flag against the hegemony and dictatorial attitude of the BJP," he said.