DPAP will not fight upcoming bypolls in J&K's Budgam, Nagrota Assembly seats: Ghulam Nabi Azad

He said the decision not to fight the bypolls was taken after thorough consultations and a ground-level assessment, which indicated limited organisational strength in these segments.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 17:16 IST
Published 11 October 2025, 17:16 IST
