Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | 44% polling till 1 pm in final phase of voting

The polling, which began at 7 am, will determine the fate of 415 candidates, including two former deputy CMs Tara Chand and Muzaffar Beig.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 08:49 IST

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 01 October 2024, 06:50 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirElectionsvotingvoter turnoutJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

