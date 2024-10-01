Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | 44% polling till 1 pm in final phase of voting

<p>Srinagar: Over 44 percent turnout was recorded till 11 am as polling is underway for the 40 Assembly constituencies in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">Jammu and Kashmir</a> in the last phase of elections on Tuesday.</p><p>“All 40 Assembly constituencies across seven districts of J&K have recorded 44.08 percent voter turnout till 1 pm," communicated the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.</p><p>The polling, which began at 7 am, will determine the fate of 415 candidates, including two former deputy CMs Tara Chand and Muzaffar Beig. </p><p>Over 39 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise and Election Commission has set up 5,060 polling stations across Jammu and Kashmir for smooth conduct of polling.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Kharge asks voters to 'teach a lesson' to those who snatched statehood from them.<p>In the last phase, polling is happening in 16 Assembly segments of three border districts of north Kashmir – Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora and tight security measures have been put in place to ensure peaceful voting. </p><p>Over 400 companies of security forces have been deployed to maintain law and order during the voting period.</p><p>In Jammu region, voting is taking place in 24 constituencies spread over four districts of Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, and Kathua.</p><p>Long denied the right to vote, members of the Valmiki community exercised their franchise for the first time in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections and termed it as a “historic moment”. </p><p>The Valmikis were originally brought to J&K in 1957 from Punjab’s Gurdaspur district for sanitation work by the State government.</p>.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2024">Assembly Elections 2024</a> | In the first assembly polls since the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lok-sabha-elections-2024">Lok Sabha </a>elections, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana-assembly-elections-2024">Haryana assembly polls</a>. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">Jammu and Kashmir</a> is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">Deccan Herald</a>.</em></p>