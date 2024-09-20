Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | As poll battle intensifies, Shah, Rajnath, Rahul to campaign vigorously in state

Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address rallies in Sundarbani, RS Pora, and Poonch on the same day. Former BJP President J.P. Nadda will also conduct a roadshow in the Jammu East segment.

In response to the BJP's aggressive campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to arrive in Surankote on September 23 to address his supporters.

On September 4, Rahul addressed multiple poll rallies in Jammu and Kashmir regions, where he claimed that the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc had psychologically defeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi who “has lost the confidence of people of the country.”

On September 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held two rallies in Srinagar and Katra, further energizing the campaign.

Voting for the second phase of the three-phase election is set for September 25, with the final phase on October 1 and vote counting scheduled for October 8.

With crucial polls taking place in the region after a decade, senior leaders from both parties are making concerted efforts to secure votes and engage with the electorate.