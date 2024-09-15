Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Engineer Rashid's AIP and former Jamaat members join hands

Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was banned by the Union Home Ministry in 2019. The ban was extended for another five years in February this year. Several influential leaders of Jamaat are contesting assembly polls as independent candidates.

An AIP spokesperson said the two sides agreed to work together in the larger interest of the region's population. The goal is to secure a resounding victory for AIP and JEI candidates, ensuring that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have strong representatives who can articulate their sentiments and aspirations, he said.

"Following comprehensive deliberations, it was agreed that AIP would support JEI-backed candidates in Kulgam and Pulwama Similarly, JEI will throw its support behind AIP candidates across Kashmir," he said.

In areas where both AIP and JEI have fielded candidates, the alliance has agreed to a "friendly contest", particularly in constituencies like Langate, Devsar and Zainapora, he said.