Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Home Ministry rejects suggestion that attempt being made to curtail powers of new govt, CM in state
The strong statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Office came after former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah asked bureaucrats in the Union Territory to resist any pressure to "further disempower" the incoming elected government.
Mr. @OmarAbdullah’s tweet is misleading and speculative in nature. There is not even an iota of truth, as there is absolutely no such proposal. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act of 2019 passed by the Parliament of India provides for notifying the transaction of business… https://t.co/mJUvjBeHzN
The people of Ladakh were made a number of promises which the Modi government didn’t keep. When their patience ran out they had no option but to walk to Delhi to remind the Union government of its betrayal. Instead of a patient hearing what they got was the might of the… https://t.co/0uHIeWYTo8