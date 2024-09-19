Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | How to look for your name on the electoral list

Voting in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections concluded on September 18.

A voter turnout of more than 61.11 per cent was recorded in the first phase of assembly polls covering 24 segments across seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.

As Jammu and Kashmir votes in its first assembly elections since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 and its reorganisation into two Union territories, here is how you can find your name in the voter list ahead of the remaining two phases.