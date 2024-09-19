Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | How to look for your name on the electoral list

Voting in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections concluded on September 18.
A voter turnout of more than 61.11 per cent was recorded in the first phase of assembly polls covering 24 segments across seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.
As Jammu and Kashmir votes in its first assembly elections since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 and its reorganisation into two Union territories, here is how you can find your name in the voter list ahead of the remaining two phases.
If you have your Voter ID, you can use the EPIC (Electoral Photo ID Card) number on the card. The EPIC number is an alphanumerical code on the front of the card and is printed in bold characters.
With this, all you need to do is visit the electoral search page and select the "Search by EPIC" option. Enter the EPIC number, your state, and the captcha at the bottom.
If your name is on the electoral roll, the details of your district and Assembly constituency will be displayed at the bottom of the screen.
General information method
If you do not have your Voter ID or EPIC number, you can use the general information you have to locate your name on the electoral rolls.
Go to the Electoral search page and select the "Search by Details" method. Put your name, age, state, district, and enter the captcha.
If your name is on the electoral rolls, the details will be displayed at the bottom of the screen.
Published 19 September 2024, 09:19 IST