Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Key takeaways from vote counting

The National Conference-Congress alliance crossed the halfway mark in the early trends. Meanwhile, the BJP is leading in 24 seats. Mehbooba Mufti's PDP that is ahead in three seats so far may emerge as the kingmaker. Prominent among those who leading are National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah leading in both the seats, Pradesh Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami and BJP’s former minister Sham Lal Sharma and Devender Singh Rana.
What did the exit polls predict?
Several exit polls on Saturday gave an edge to the Congress' alliance with the NC, with the regional partner projected to emerge as the single largest party.
How did the parties in contest react to exit polls predictions?
Parties in contest are not pleased with the predictions. While the Congress and the National Conference, who formed a pre-poll alliance, claim they would cross the magical figure of 46 in the 90-member House on their own, the BJP was relying on independent candidates and the PDP said no secular government was possible in Jammu and Kashmir without its support. Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said his party would emerge as the single largest, securing 35 seats. With the help of independents and like-minded groups, the BJP would cross the majority mark, he said.
Political drama on eve of counting
The valley echoed with political drama on the eve of vote counting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's power to nominate five members to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly at the centre of a political and legal debate, with the Congress and regional parties NC and PDP opposing any such move during government formation.
It is now for the country to see the decision made by the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir unfold. Until then, sit back readers as we bring to you latest updates.
(With DHNS, PTI inputs)
Published 08 October 2024, 04:29 IST