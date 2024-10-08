Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Key takeaways from vote counting

Parties in contest are not pleased with the predictions. While the Congress and the National Conference, who formed a pre-poll alliance, claim they would cross the magical figure of 46 in the 90-member House on their own, the BJP was relying on independent candidates and the PDP said no secular government was possible in Jammu and Kashmir without its support. Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said his party would emerge as the single largest, securing 35 seats. With the help of independents and like-minded groups, the BJP would cross the majority mark, he said.