'Sisu: Road to Revenge’ trailer out, film gears up for November 21 theatrical release

<p>The much-awaited trailer of the high-octane action thriller Sisu: Road to Revenge has finally been unveiled by Sony Pictures Entertainment India. Promising a relentless spectacle packed with edge-of-the-seat sequences, the film serves as the explosive sequel to the cult sleeper hit SISU. </p><p>Unveiling the trailer across social platforms, Sony Pictures International declared: “Vengeance now has a name. Witness the official trailer of #SISU: Road to Revenge – storming into cinemas on 21st November in English, Hindi and Telugu”</p>.<p>In this explosive sequel, the saga begins at the very home where his family was mercilessly slaughtered during the war. “The man who refuses to die” (Jorma Tommila) tears the house down, packs it onto a truck, and vows to rebuild it somewhere safe as a living tribute to their memory. But when the ruthless Red Army commander responsible for the massacre (Stephen Lang of Don’t Breathe fame) resurfaces, determined to finish what he started, a ferocious cross-country pursuit erupts — a no-holds-barred fight to the death, brimming with jaw-dropping, ingenious action set pieces.</p><p>Written and directed by Jalmari Helander, and backed by producers Mike Goodridge and Petri Jokiranta, the film features powerhouse performances from Jorma Tommila, Richard Brake, and Stephen Lang in pivotal roles. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will bring the high-voltage spectacle exclusively to Indian theatres on 21st November, 2025.</p>