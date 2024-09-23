Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Longest and shortest reigning Chief Ministers

Elections are underway in Jammu and Kashmir, with phase 1 of the 3 phase assembly polls completed on September 18. Phase 2 and 3 are scheduled for September 25 and October 1 respectively.

Haryana is also set to vote on October 5. The results of the assembly elections will be declared together on October 8.

In this context, here we look at the longest and shortest-serving chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir.

(Note: Jammu and Kashmir was led by the office of the Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 1947 to 1965)