Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Longest and shortest reigning Chief Ministers

Elections are underway in Jammu and Kashmir, with phase 1 of the 3 phase assembly polls completed on September 18. Phase 2 and 3 are scheduled for September 25 and October 1 respectively.
Haryana is also set to vote on October 5. The results of the assembly elections will be declared together on October 8.
In this context, here we look at the longest and shortest-serving chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir.
(Note: Jammu and Kashmir was led by the office of the Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 1947 to 1965)
Longest-ruling Chief Minister
Ghulam Mohammed Sadiq of the Indian National Congress reigned in Jammu and Kashmir for 6 years and 257 days as Chief Minister from 1965 to 1971, having previously held the title of Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for 1 year, 30 days.
Thus he is officially the longest-continuous reigning Chief Minister of the State(now Union Territory).
(Note: Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad, a member of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, reigned as Prime Minister of J&K for 10 years and 125 days, making him the longest-continuous reigning top minister in the state.
Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah, founder of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (later renamed Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), held the top posts for the longest period of time overall, having reigned as Prime Minister for 5 years and 157 days, and then holding the CM's post twice, once for 2 years and 29 days and then again for 5 years and 61 days.)
Shortest term as Chief Minister
Peoples Democratic Party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed holds the record for the shortest term as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, reigning for a total of 312 days in his second stint.
(Note: Khwaja Shamsuddin of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference held the Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister's post for just 140 days before being replaced by Ghulam Mohammed Sadiq.)
