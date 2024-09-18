Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | National Conference workers booked for 'attack' on jailed cleric's daughter during poll campaigns

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against unidentified National Conference (NC) workers following an alleged attack on Sugra Barkati, the daughter of jailed cleric Sarjan Barkati.

Sugra, who was campaigning for her father, an independent candidate contesting from Beerwah Assembly seat, on Tuesday alleged that she and her supporters were assaulted and their campaign vehicles vandalised by the NC workers in the Beerwah area of central Budgam district.

Following the incident, the Beerwah police station registered FIR No 109/2024 under Sections 126 (2) and 351 (2) of BNS against unknown NC workers.