Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Security challenges to persist after polls

Managing security challenges and relations with the elected government in volatile Jammu and Kashmir will be a major test for New Delhi after the assembly polls in the Union Territory.

Historically, the period leading up to the elections in J&K saw a surge in violence, with militant groups trying to derail the democratic process, which they perceived as a threat to their agenda. One of the primary concerns during the election period is the threat of targeted violence against candidates, party workers, and voters.

J&K police chief R R Swain assured the candidates and the voters that the security forces were committed to the peaceful conduct of assembly elections. “We overcame these challenges during the parliamentary polls (held in April-May this year),” he said, promising to do it again during the assembly polls too.

A senior police officer, however, said that while the immediate focus of the security agencies remained on ensuring a peaceful election, the post-poll security scenario would be equally crucial and challenging.

“The outcome of the elections could have far-reaching implications for the region's stability. A fractured mandate, which seems likely given the multi-cornered contest, could lead to political uncertainty and even unrest,” he said.