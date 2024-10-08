Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 | Voters reject perceived BJP proxies, handover decisive mandate to National Conference

<p>Srinagar: The voters of Jammu and Kashmir delivered a decisive mandate in favor of the National Conference (NC) while relegating smaller parties perceived to be BJP proxies to oblivion in the assembly polls, results of which were declared on Tuesday. <br></p><p>The NC secured a clear victory by winning 42 out of 90 seats while the BJP stood at second place with 29 seats. It is for the first time after the 1996 elections, that any party crossed the 40 mark in the J&K Assembly.</p>.<p>Smaller parties, including Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid's Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), Sajjad Lone's People's Conference, Altaf Bukhari's Apni Party (AP) and Ghulam Nabi Azad’s DPAP failed to make any mark, as they were largely rejected by voters across Kashmir. While AP and DPAP failed to open accounts, the AIP and PC could win only one seat each.<br></p><p>The BJP decision to field only 19 candidates across Kashmir’s 47 Assembly constituencies gave a fillip to the NC’s claims that independents and smaller parties were actually their “proxies.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s targeted campaign against the NC, during the poll campaign also consolidated the anti-BJP vote in favour of the NC.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija concedes defeat after trailing from Bijbehara Assembly seat .<p>The NC’s campaign, led by Omar Abdullah, resonated deeply with the voters as it warned that the emergence of these parties was aimed to divide the anti-BJP vote. The party which contested only 51 seats in alliance with Congress achieved a high strike rate.<br></p><p>Political analysts attribute the success of the NC and failure of smaller parties to the strong anti-BJP sentiment in Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370. “Many voters saw these parties as potential ‘B-teams’ for the BJP, a narrative that NC leaders successfully leveraged during their campaign,” political commentator Professor Gul Wani told <em>DH</em>.</p><p><br>He said the NC used this narrative to cast doubt on the motives of the newer political actors. “The rejection of these smaller parties underscores the electorate's desire for unity in their political representation, with many opting for the NC’s long-standing vision for the region rather than newer, unproven alternatives,” Prof Wani added.<br></p><p>Even in Jammu regions Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal, where there is considerable Muslim population and the NC has traditionally enjoyed strong support, the party’s message appeared to resonate deeply with the electorate. The NC’s victory in these areas further cemented its position as the dominant political force across Jammu and Kashmir in 2024 Assembly polls.<br></p><p>It seems that the party’s appeal has resonated well with all sections of society, leading to strong support at the polls. The NC has performed well both in its stronghold in the Valley and in the Jammu region, leading in 35 out of 47 seats in Kashmir and also taking leads in eight seats across Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, and Kishtwar districts.<br></p><p>Engineer Rashid, who had emerged as a strong force post his stunning victory in Lok Sabha polls, where he defeated Omar Abdullah, failed to gain any traction this time. Rashid, who was granted interim bail just a week ahead of the first phase of elections, was expected to continue to gain sympathy votes, as he did in the Lok Sabha polls. However, accusations from NC and other parties that he is a BJP proxy severely impacted his party's chances.<br></p><p>Similarly Sajjad Lone, once considered a key player in Kashmir's political landscape, and businessman-turned-politician Altaf Bukhari, also faced a rout<br></p><p>As the NC celebrates landslide victory, the results reflect the party's continued dominance in Jammu and Kashmir’s complex political landscape. With smaller parties struggling to gain a foothold and PDP failing to recover its debacle post 2018, the NC is now poised to take on the challenges of governance in a Union Territory where political power is shared with the Lieutenant Governor. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. 