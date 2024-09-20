Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 | What are bellwether seats?

Jammu and Kashmir is set to vote in the second and third phases of their Assembly polls on September 25 and October 5 respectively. The results are to be declared on October 8.
J&K recorded a 61 per cent voter turnout across 24 constituencies in seven districts in phase one of the assembly polls which concluded peacefully.
With voting going on, let us understand what are bellwether seats:
A bellwether is a particular event or trend that shows how a more general situation will develop.
What are bellwether seats?
In political terms, a bellwether seat is the constituency that acts as a trend indicator of the entire geographical location. Such seats predict the electoral mood of the state and can often predict which party or alliance will form the government.
What is an example of a bellweather seat?
For instance, Gujarat's Valsad Lok Sabha constituency (which was formerly known as Bulsar Lok Sabha constituency) can be a great example of a bellweather seat. From 1957 to 2019, whichever party's candidate has won this seat, that party has been in power at the Centre.
Published 20 September 2024, 14:41 IST