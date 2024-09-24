Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: Smallest and biggest constituencies in UT

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir went to first phase of polling for the 2024 Assembly elections on September 18. The erstwhile state is holding elections for the first time in a decade and since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
The second phase of polls are scheduled for September 25, while the third phase will be conducted on October 1. Results for the 90-assembly constituencies will be announced on October 8 along with Haryana Assembly election results.
According to the Election Commission data, Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 88 lakh voters, comprising of 44.8 lakh male voters and 43.1 lakh voters.
Ahead of the second and third phase of polling in the union territory, let's have a look at the smallest and the biggest constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir based on the number of registered voters.
Smallest Assembly Constituency in Jammu & Kashmir
The Gurez assembly constituency in Bandipora district, which is reserved for the scheduled tribes (ST) has the smallest voter population. The seat had only 22,131 registered voters with 11,647 males and 10,484 females. It has no transgender voters.
The seat was held by J&K National Conference's Nazir Ahmad Khan since 2002 till 2014. Nazir is fighting the polls this time too. Meanwhile, BJP has fielded Fakir Mohammad Khan.
Biggest Assembly Constituency in Jammu & Kashmir
The biggest assembly constituency of the union territory is R.S. Pura-Jammu South followed closely by Ganderbal. While Jammu South has 1,29,092 voters, Ganderbal has 1,29,013 voters. The seat has over 66 thousand male voters and 62 thousand female voters with 3 transgender voters.
National Conference's Gagan Bhagat had won the elections from the seat in Jammu district in 2014.
Published 24 September 2024, 11:01 IST