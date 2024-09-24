Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: Smallest and biggest constituencies in UT

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir went to first phase of polling for the 2024 Assembly elections on September 18. The erstwhile state is holding elections for the first time in a decade and since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The second phase of polls are scheduled for September 25, while the third phase will be conducted on October 1. Results for the 90-assembly constituencies will be announced on October 8 along with Haryana Assembly election results.

According to the Election Commission data, Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 88 lakh voters, comprising of 44.8 lakh male voters and 43.1 lakh voters.