PM Modi likely to meet Japan's newly-elected prime minister Sanae Takaichi in Kuala Lumpur
Modi had met Takaichi’s predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba, during the last visit to Tokyo in August. They had reaffirmed the commitment of India and Japan “towards a free, open, peaceful, prosperous, and rules-based Indo-Pacific”.
Heartiest congratulations, Sanae Takaichi, on your election as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Our deepening ties are vital for peace, stability, and prosperity…