Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: What is NOTA?

The assembly elections are being held in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of 10 years. While the first phase of voting was conducted on September 18, the electorate is going to polls in the second phase on September 25.

It is a crucial time for the voters to decide which party to vote for and for the undecided/discontented voters, there is an option of choosing NOTA, or "None of the Above".

Here is an explanation of what NOTA is and what difference it makes in the electoral scene.