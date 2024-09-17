Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | High turnout expected in first phase of voting on Sept 18

Srinagar: As high pitch campaigning for the first phase of assembly elections concluded in Jammu and Kashmir, large turnout is expected on 24 out of 90 seats which will go for polls on Wednesday.

The Assembly elections, the first in a decade, follow the significant constitutional changes of August 2019 when New Delhi revoked J&K’s special status under Article 370 and downgraded the state into two Union Territories.

The ballot will allow residents to have their own elected government and an assembly, instead of remaining under central rule. For weeks, the atmosphere had been charged with the fervor of political rallies and the cacophony of promises from various parties and candidates.