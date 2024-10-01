Home
jammu and kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections | Two government employees suspended for dereliction of duty in Udhampur

Udhampur District Election Officer Saloni Rai took swift disciplinary action against Kulbushan Kumar and Jaswant Singh for neglecting their assigned election duties
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 22:58 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 22:58 IST
