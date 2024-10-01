Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections | Two government employees suspended for dereliction of duty in Udhampur

<p>Jammu: Two government employees were suspended on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.</p>.<p>Udhampur District Election Officer Saloni Rai took swift disciplinary action against Kulbushan Kumar and Jaswant Singh for neglecting their assigned election duties, an official spokesman said.</p>.<p>Kumar, the head assistant at the Dudu Zonal Education Office who was appointed as a Presiding Officer in the elections, has been suspended for failing to attend mandatory training sessions, the spokesperson added.</p>.<p>Despite multiple telephonic communications and formal intimation through his department head, he neglected to report for duty, obstructing critical election procedures, the spokesperson said.</p>.<p>His absence has been deemed a serious breach of service conduct rules, amounting to deliberate non-compliance, he added.</p>.<p>Jaswant Singh, a government primary schoolteacher at Kothi in Chenani, who was appointed a Booth Level Officer (BLO) for polling station Narsoo, was suspended for failing to perform his election-related duties, the spokesperson said.</p>.<p>Singh was responsible for managing a section of the electoral roll, ensuring its accuracy through door-to-door verification, and assisting voters on election day.</p>.<p>However, Jaswant Singh not only failed to fulfill these responsibilities but also went on unauthorised medical leave without obtaining proper approval, the spokesperson said.</p>.<p>A show-cause notice was issued to Jaswant Singh, but his response was unsatisfactory, prompting his immediate suspension, the spokesperson said.</p>.<p>Singh will remain attached to the office of the Chief Education Officer at Udhampur during his suspension. </p>