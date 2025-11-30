Menu
BLO dies while uploading SIR data in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Anuj was posted as a BLO in Dholpur city's Gaushala sector. He fell on the ground at home in Pratap Vihar Colony, minutes after asking for tea, they said.
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 12:10 IST
Published 30 November 2025, 12:10 IST
