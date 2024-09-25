Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: 37% polling recorded upto 1 pm in second phase

Srinagar: Nearly 37 percent polling was recorded up to 1:00 pm across all 26 assembly constituencies where voting is taking place in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections on Wednesday.

“All 26 assembly constituencies across six districts of J&K have recorded 36.93 percent voter turnout till 1 pm”, communicated the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.

Track live updates here

Polling began at 7 AM and will continue until 6 PM, with more than 2.5 million voters eligible to participate in this crucial election—the first assembly poll in the region since the revocation of its special status and statehood more than five years ago.

Key candidates in this phase include former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, BJP J&K chief Ravinder Raina, and Congress J&K unit president Tariq Hamid Karra. Omar is contesting from two seats, Ganderbal and Budgam, while Karra is running from Central Shalteng in Srinagar. Raina is seeking re-election from Nowshera in Rajouri, a seat he won in 2014.