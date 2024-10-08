Home
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM on October 8, says CEO

28 counting centres have been set up across J&K and a three-tier security cover has been established around the counting centres.
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 19:55 IST

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

