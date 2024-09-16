J&K Assembly Polls 2024: Engineer Rashid’s party, Jamaat-e-Islami transform electoral dynamics

Rashid, who defeated the NC vice-president and former chief minister in the June Lok Sabha elections, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court last week to campaign for his candidates in the assembly polls. He was in Tihar Jail from 2019 over alleged terror funding charges.

In response to Rashid’s growing influence, NC and PDP leaders have launched a counter-offensive, branding Rashid as a “BJP proxy” intended to split the vote. This has led to a dramatic shift in the political narrative.

Omar Abdullah, who previously projected that the NC-Congress alliance would form the government, is now concerned that the BJP might gain an advantage if the vote is fragmented.

Political analysts suggest that the traditional parties, despite their long-standing dominance, appear to have underestimated the emerging dynamics. “It seems they were too complacent and did not adequately prepare for these new developments,” one analyst remarked.

“Till recently the NC and PDP believed that only they were the real key players in Kashmir’s electoral politics. NC, confident of its supremacy, was aiming at targeting the PDP to weaken it further in elections. But the new challenges, like the one posed by Engineer Rashid, have unnerved them,” he said.