Lok Sabha polls 2024: Kashmiri migrants in Jammu, Udhampur no longer required to fill Form M to vote

Jammu: Kashmiri migrants from Jammu and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir would no longer be required to fill up Form M to vote in the Lok Sabha polls as the Election Commission has ordered changes to the existing voting scheme for the displaced people, fulfilling a long-standing demand.

Earlier, the filing of the form was mandatory for displaced voters from the Valley ahead of every parliamentary and Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the new arrangement announced by the EC on Thursday, the Kashmiri Migrant electors in various camps or zones at Jammu and Udhampur shall no longer need to fill Form M. Instead, they shall be mapped with the special polling stations falling in the zones they are registered or residing in, the poll panel said.