Something fishy in not holding Assembly election in J&K along with LS polls: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: After the CEC Rajiv Kumar announced the Lok Sabha poll dates, the National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said there is "something fishy" in not holding the Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir along with the Lok Sabha polls.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also said as the BJP-led Centre is pushing for "one nation, one election", this was an opportunity for it.

"If there are conducive conditions for the parliamentary election, how is it not alright for the state election? There is something fishy," Abdullah told PTI Videos.

He said it was sad that the Assembly polls have been delayed even after all the political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought an early election.

"The NC, the BJP leaders from Jammu, the other parties that were called by the EC, everyone demanded that there should be both parliamentary and state elections here. We feel very sad. How long are we going to put up with the lieutenant governor? If you want to win the hearts of people, then this was the start," Abdullah said.

He said the Centre is pushing for "one nation, one election" and this was an opportunity for it.