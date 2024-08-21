Stage set for a fierce electoral showdown in J&K

Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir prepares for its first Assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the stage is set for a fierce electoral showdown. This highly anticipated election has captured the attention of the nation's top political figures, underlining the significance and intensity of the contest.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to launch a high-energy campaign starting next week, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP National President JP Nadda expected to address rallies across the Union Territory.

The party is likely to center its campaign on the development narrative and the perceived advantages of the post-Article 370 era, highlighting Jammu and Kashmir's integration into the Indian Union and the progress in infrastructure and security since the revocation of the region's special status.

Strategically, the BJP plans to contest the J&K polls solo, opting for seat adjustments only with independents and smaller parties in the Kashmir Valley.