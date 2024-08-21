Stage set for a fierce electoral showdown in J&K

Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir prepares for its first Assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the stage is set for a fierce electoral showdown. This highly anticipated election has captured the attention of the nation's top political figures, underlining the significance and intensity of the contest.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to launch a high-energy campaign starting next week, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP National President JP Nadda expected to address rallies across the Union Territory.
The party is likely to center its campaign on the development narrative and the perceived advantages of the post-Article 370 era, highlighting Jammu and Kashmir's integration into the Indian Union and the progress in infrastructure and security since the revocation of the region's special status.
Strategically, the BJP plans to contest the J&K polls solo, opting for seat adjustments only with independents and smaller parties in the Kashmir Valley.
Meanwhile, the Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, is preparing to mount a formidable challenge. Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which traversed Jammu and Kashmir in January 2023, has strengthened the party's presence in the region.
The Congress is expected to focus on economic issues and what it sees as the BJP government's shortcomings in addressing local concerns. Gandhi and Kharge are also expected to meet National Conference (NC) leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah during their visit to J&K on Wednesday to explore potential post-poll alliances.
This election is set to serve as a critical test of the central government's policies in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019 and could shape the region's political future. With high-profile leaders on the campaign trail, the Union Territory is bracing for an intense and high-stakes political contest, unlike any seen in recent years.
As the election date draws near, the streets of Jammu and Kashmir will undoubtedly resound with rallies, speeches, and promises, as political heavyweights vie for the support of the region's electorate.
Published 21 August 2024, 05:47 IST