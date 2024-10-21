Home
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | EC appoints Ajay Kumar Singh as new DGP of poll-bound state

An officer of the 1989-batch of the Indian Police Service, Singh was selected from a panel of three IPS officers whose names were sent by the state government.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 10:03 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 10:03 IST
