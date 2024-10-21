Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | EC appoints Ajay Kumar Singh as new DGP of poll-bound state

<p>New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday appointed Jharkhand cadre senior-most IPS officer Ajay Kumar Singh as the state DGP, sources said, days after the poll panel removed Anurag Gupta as the the acting police chief.</p>.<p>An officer of the 1989-batch of the Indian Police Service, Singh was selected from a panel of three IPS officers whose names were sent by the state government.</p>.Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Kalpana Soren 'dares' BJP to support Sarna code, 27% quota for OBCs.<p>The names were sent after the poll authority on Saturday ordered the removal of acting DGP Anurag Gupta due to his "history" of election-related misconduct in previous polls.</p>.<p>The state goes to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20. </p>