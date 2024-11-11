Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: What is Model Code of Conduct (MCC)?

The ECI puts out rules which are meant to regulate political parties and their candidates prior to elections. The MCC is put into force to guarantee the conduct of free and fair elections in India.
These rules are binding on all parties, and account for portfolios, polling booths, election speeches, polling day, manifestos, and processions.
There are eight provisions in the MCC that deal with general conduct of parties and leaders, as well as meetings, processions, etc. leading up to polling day. It also has guidelines pertaining to the polling day itself, polling booths, election observers etc. The main points are as follows.
Parties in power, state or central cannot use their official position for electoral gain. This means avoiding policy, project or scheme announcements that could sway away the voters.
Using public resources for advertising and promoting achievements is prohibited.
Ministers are barred from combining official duties with election work or using government machinery for campaigning.
Opposition parties are given equal access to public facilities for election activities.
Using public funds for advertisements is prohibited.
Criticism of political parties or candidates should be based on work record, not caste or communal beliefs.
Bribery, intimidation, and voter impersonation is banned.
Using places of worship for elections campaigns is prohibited.
Public meeting within 48 hours of polling is prohibited. This period is called 'election silence' and allows voters to reflect on their choices before voting.
The MCC comes into effect when the ECI announces election dates, and stays in force until election results are declared.
While the MCC lays down guidelines, it is not legally binding—instead the ECI relies on moral impetus for its enforcement.
When suspected MCC violations occur, the ECI issues a notice to the relevant party/leader, either independently, or in response to a complaint that has been filed.
The party or candidate in question, once they get the notice, must respond in writing either acknowledging fault and offering an apology, or refuting the accusation.
In the second scenario, if they are found guilty afterwards, they may receive a written reprimand from the ECI, which many consider to be a mild punishment.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place against the backdrop of a fractured political landscape in the western state where the Shiv Sena and NCP will be going up against the Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar factions, even as the BJP and Congress try to make their mark. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the JMM faces a new challenge after Hemant Soren's recent arrest and Champai, a longstanding party member, joining the BJP. The Haryana election resulted in a shock loss for Congress, which was looking to galvanize on the Lok Sabha poll performance, while J&K also saw the grand old party eventually stepping away from the cabinet, with Omar Abdullah's JKNC forming government. It remains to be seen if the upcoming polls help BJP cement its position further or provide a fillip to I.N.D.I.A. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
