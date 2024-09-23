Home
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Infiltrators will be chased out, if BJP comes to power: Himanta

"We promise that if the BJP comes to power, we will drive out infiltrators from Jharkhand. Only illegal immigrants are respected in the state. We will kick them out," Sarma said while addressing a party rally here.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 September 2024, 10:24 IST

Khunti: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that if the BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand, it will chase infiltrators out of the state.

He alleged that Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren "betrayed" the people of the state.

"Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has betrayed the masses. We promise that the BJP will form the next government here," he added.

Published 23 September 2024, 10:24 IST
