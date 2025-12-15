<p>Despite the setback in Kerala local body polls, the ruling CPM in Kerala maintains its vote base to be still intact and there was no anti-incumbency against the Pinarayi Vijayan government. </p><p>"On an analysis of the election results it is evident that the CPM is still having upperhand in many constituencies. It is a misleading campaign that the Left Democratic Front suffered a 'major' setback. The LDF still has its base voters intact. Hence LDF will be able to retain power in the coming assembly polls," CPM state secretary M V Govindan told reporters after the party state secretariat meeting here on Monday.</p>.Kerala CPM MLA Kanathil Jameela passed away at 59.<p>However, the CPM's view may not go down well with other coalition partners in the LDF meeting to be held on Tuesday. Already CPI state secretary Benoy Viswam stated that the setback in the election was unexpected and a detailed review and corrective measures were required. </p><p>Govindan said that even the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold heist issue seemed to have not much affected the LDF.</p><p>He admitted that there was setback in some places like party stronghold Kollam and the reasons would be reviewed.</p><p>He alleged that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) entered into unholy nexus with BJP and communal forces to defeat the CPM in many places. "At many places where the BJP won the Congress were in third place. It shows the Congress-BJP nexus to defeat LDF, " he said. </p><p>The CPM state secretary also said that a detailed analysis of the results would show that the BJP did not make much gains." Even in Thiruvananthapuram corporation where the BJP won, the LDF leads with 1.75 lakh votes followed by NDA with 1.65 lakh votes and UDF 1.25 lakh votes. NDA that got three district panchayat divisions in the last election could win only one now," Govindan said. </p>