Veteran Congress leader Shamanuru Shivashankarappa laid to rest with full state honours

<p>Bengaluru: Veteran Congress leader Shamanuru Shivashankarappa was laid to rest with full state honours on Monday.</p>.<p>The last rites of the 94-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-congress-leader-shamanuru-shivashankarappa-dies-at-95-3830848">former minister, who passed away</a> at a private hospital here on Sunday, were conducted at the Kalleshwara Mill premises, following Veerashaiva-Lingayat traditions.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, Shivashankarappa's mortal remains were brought to his native Davanagere, where they were kept at the high school grounds for the public, his followers, and well-wishers to pay their last respects.</p>.<p>Expressing deep sorrow over his demise, the Karnataka government ordered that his last rites be performed with full state honours.</p>.<p>Both the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Council also mourned his passing, adjourning their sessions for the day after paying tributes.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, several ministers, opposition leaders, legislators, and political figures paid their respects.</p>.<p>Several seers from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community also attended the last rites.</p>.<p>Shivashankarappa represented the Davanagere South Assembly constituency. He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for some time before succumbing to age-related ailments.</p>.<p>The senior-most legislator in Karnataka, Shivashankarappa, was also one of the longest-serving lawmakers in the country, sources said.</p>.<p>He is survived by three sons, including S S Mallikarjun, the Karnataka Minister for Mines, Geology, and Horticulture, and four daughters. His daughter-in-law, Prabha Mallikarjun, is the Member of Parliament from Davanagere.</p>.<p>A six-time MLA, Shivashankarappa also served as a minister and an MP.</p>.<p>He was a prominent educationist, establishing several educational institutions, and was an industrialist.</p>.<p>Additionally, he served as the treasurer of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for decades and was the president of the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, the apex body of the influential Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.</p>