Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | JMM releases 3rd list of candidates for polls, MLA Chamra Linda to contest from Bishunpur

Linda had won by a margin of 17,382 votes defeating BJP's Ashok Oraon from Bishunpur seat in the 2019 assembly elections.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 19:22 IST

Published 23 October 2024
India NewsIndian PoliticsJMMJharkhandJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

