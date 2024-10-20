Home
Jharkhand

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Kalpana Soren 'dares' BJP to support Sarna code, 27% quota for OBCs

Addressing an election rally in Tundi in Dhanbad district, she said the people of Jharkhand will no longer fall for the 'false promises' of the BJP.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 12:57 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 12:57 IST
India News BJP Jharkhand OBCs Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Kalpana Soren Assembly Elections 2024

