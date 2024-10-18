Home
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Over 900 voters aged above 100 yrs eligible to cast votes in 43 seats in 1st phase

The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, while the counting of votes will take place on November 23.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 05:34 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 05:34 IST
India NewsElection CommissionJharkhandvotersJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

