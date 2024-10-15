Assembly Elections 2024 | Key takeaways from EC presser on Maharashtra, Jharkhand polling dates

When will Maharashtra Assembly Elections be held?
The Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on November 20.
When will the results be declared for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections?
The results for the Maharashtra assembly elections will be declared on November 23.
When will Jharkhand Assembly Elections be held?
The two-phase elections in Jharkhand assembly elections will be held on November 13, 20.
When will the results be declared for the Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections?
The Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on November 23.
When will Wayanad, Channapatna Bypolls be held?
Besides elections to the two assemblies, the EC also announced the Wayanad, Channapatna bypolls will be held on November 13. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.
How many polling stations will be there in Maharashtra and Jharkhand?
CEC Rajiv Kumar announced that Maharashtra will have 1,86,000 polling stations, while Jharkhand will establish over 29,000. Approximately 9.6 crore voters are eligible to vote in Maharashtra, compared to 2.6 crore in Jharkhand.
Published 15 October 2024, 10:52 IST