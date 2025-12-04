Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

IMDb's Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025: 'Kantara' duo Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth make it to Top 10

The year 2025 saw both newcomers and veteran performers leave an indelible mark on audiences, thanks to their outstanding acting, which not only conveyed powerful messages but also made us deeply connect with their roles.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 11:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Ahaan Panday secured the top spot on IMDb's Most Popular Actor list for 2025 following his breakthrough in the romantic blockbuster Saiyaara, which earned approximately Rs 570 crore.

Ahaan Panday secured the top spot on IMDb's Most Popular Actor list for 2025 following his breakthrough in the romantic blockbuster Saiyaara, which earned approximately Rs 570 crore.

Credit: Instagram/@ahaanpandayy

As one of the most talked-about duos of 2025, Saiyaara star, Aneet Padda, followed close behind Ahaan and secured number two position on the list.

As one of the most talked-about duos of 2025, Saiyaara star, Aneet Padda, followed close behind Ahaan and secured number two position on the list.

Credit: Instagram/@aneetpadda_

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Aamir Khan secured the third spot, making a splash with his outing Sitaare Zameen Par, which achieved a worldwide box office collection of approximately Rs 266 crore.

Aamir Khan secured the third spot, making a splash with his outing Sitaare Zameen Par, which achieved a worldwide box office collection of approximately Rs 266 crore.

Credit: Instagram/@aamirkhanproductions

Ishaan Thakker claimed the fourth spot, having proven his acting mettle with Homebound, India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards.

Ishaan Thakker claimed the fourth spot, having proven his acting mettle with Homebound, India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards.

Credit: Instagram/@ishaankhatter

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Lakshya, who impressed audiences with his widely acclaimed and award-winning portrayal of Aasman in The Ba***rds of Bollywood, secured the fifth spot.

Lakshya, who impressed audiences with his widely acclaimed and award-winning portrayal of Aasman in The Ba***rds of Bollywood, secured the fifth spot.

Credit: Instagram/@lakshya

Rashmika Mandanna is the sixth most popular Indian star according to IMDb, maintaining high visibility through her film roles (Chhaava, Thamma, Girlfriend) and also for her personal life—specifically her engagement to Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika Mandanna is the sixth most popular Indian star according to IMDb, maintaining high visibility through her film roles (Chhaava, Thamma, Girlfriend) and also for her personal life—specifically her engagement to Vijay Deverakonda.

Credit: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Securing the seventh position was Kalyani Priyadarshan, whose portrayal of Chandra, a female superhero in the film Lokah, helped her remain prominent in the rankings.

Securing the seventh position was Kalyani Priyadarshan, whose portrayal of Chandra, a female superhero in the film Lokah, helped her remain prominent in the rankings.

Credit: Instagram/@kalyanipriyadarshan

The eighth-ranked actor was highly visible due to her role in Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and for stirring headlines by replacing Deepika Padukone in Spirit.

The eighth-ranked actor was highly visible due to her role in Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and for stirring headlines by replacing Deepika Padukone in Spirit.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Impressing everyone with her versatile role as Princess Kanakavathi in Kantara Chapter 1, Rukmini Vasanth featured at the ninth rank on the list.

Impressing everyone with her versatile role as Princess Kanakavathi in Kantara Chapter 1, Rukmini Vasanth featured at the ninth rank on the list.

Credit: Instagram/@rukmini_vasanth

Rounding out the top 10 list of IMDb's Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 is Rishab Shetty, who elevated cinema viewing with his grand vision in the Kantara Chapter 1.

Rounding out the top 10 list of IMDb's Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 is Rishab Shetty, who elevated cinema viewing with his grand vision in the Kantara Chapter 1.

Credit: Instagram/@rishabshettyofficial

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 11:49 IST
Entertainment NewsAamir KhanRishab ShettyIMDbRashmika MandannaTrendingIshaan KhatterKalyani PriyadarshanTriptii Dimri

Follow us on :

Follow Us