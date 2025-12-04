Ahaan Panday secured the top spot on IMDb's Most Popular Actor list for 2025 following his breakthrough in the romantic blockbuster Saiyaara, which earned approximately Rs 570 crore.
As one of the most talked-about duos of 2025, Saiyaara star, Aneet Padda, followed close behind Ahaan and secured number two position on the list.
Aamir Khan secured the third spot, making a splash with his outing Sitaare Zameen Par, which achieved a worldwide box office collection of approximately Rs 266 crore.
Ishaan Thakker claimed the fourth spot, having proven his acting mettle with Homebound, India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards.
Lakshya, who impressed audiences with his widely acclaimed and award-winning portrayal of Aasman in The Ba***rds of Bollywood, secured the fifth spot.
Rashmika Mandanna is the sixth most popular Indian star according to IMDb, maintaining high visibility through her film roles (Chhaava, Thamma, Girlfriend) and also for her personal life—specifically her engagement to Vijay Deverakonda.
Securing the seventh position was Kalyani Priyadarshan, whose portrayal of Chandra, a female superhero in the film Lokah, helped her remain prominent in the rankings.
The eighth-ranked actor was highly visible due to her role in Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and for stirring headlines by replacing Deepika Padukone in Spirit.
Impressing everyone with her versatile role as Princess Kanakavathi in Kantara Chapter 1, Rukmini Vasanth featured at the ninth rank on the list.
Rounding out the top 10 list of IMDb's Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 is Rishab Shetty, who elevated cinema viewing with his grand vision in the Kantara Chapter 1.
Published 04 December 2025, 11:49 IST