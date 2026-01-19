<p>Bengaluru: The State Election Commission (SEC) will publish the draft electoral rolls on Monday for the city's five new municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA).</p>.<p>This means the GBA has completed 11 of the 19 tasks assigned by the commission ahead of the civic body polls, which are likely to be held by June.</p>.GBA files complaint over illegal felling of 101 trees.<p>Once the electoral roll is complete, the GBA will conduct house-to-house verification, disposal of claims and objections, and interact with representatives of political parties, among other tasks.</p>.<p>The final publication of the ward-wise electoral roll is scheduled for March 16.</p>