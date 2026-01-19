Menu
Bengaluru road rage: Scooterist arrested for threatening couple with dagger

The incident occurred around 6 pm on January 16 near the Nexus Shantiniketan mall on Whitefield Main Road.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 21:05 IST
Published 18 January 2026, 21:05 IST
BengaluruRoad RageWhitefieldArrested

