<p>Bengaluru: In a suspected case of road rage, a 25-year-old scooter rider allegedly pulled out a dagger and threatened a couple travelling in a car, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The Kadugodi police arrested the suspect, identified as Syed Arbaz, a resident of RT Nagar who works at a fish store, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around 6 pm on January 16 near the Nexus Shantiniketan mall on Whitefield Main Road.</p>.Biker threatens couple with dagger in road rage incident in Bengaluru's Whitefield.<p>The dashcam footage showed the suspect getting off his two-wheeler following an argument over a traffic issue and brandishing the weapon in a threatening manner, police said.</p>.<p>Police said the accused has a criminal history with four prior cases, including those related to preparation for dacoity and causing hurt, registered at the Govindapura, Pulakeshinagar, Sampangirama Nagar and Ashok Nagar police stations.</p>