Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Rs 450-crore upgrade of 17-km Bengaluru's ORR stretch cleared; 10-year upkeep built in

According to the Detailed Project Report (DPR), around 35% of the main carriageway and 20% of the service roads are in a distressed condition.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 21:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 January 2026, 21:17 IST
BengaluruRoadsORRGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us