Air India Express passenger travelling from Dubai arrested at Mangaluru airport for unruly behaviour with crew

Mangaluru: The Bajpe police arrested a passenger of Air India Express for his unruly behaviour on the flight which arrived at Mangaluru International Airport from Dubai on May 8.

DCP (law and order) Sidharth Goyal said that Muhammad B C, a native of Kerala while travelling on Air India flight from Dubai behaved in an unruly manner with the flight crew and caused nuisance for other passengers. His behaviour also showed signs of risk for other passengers.

Accordingly, he was apprehended by airport security once the flight landed and was handed over to Bajpe police along with a complaint to take suitable action against him. The police have registered a case under IPC section 336 (Whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others).