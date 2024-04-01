Assembly bypoll: BJP to ride on JD(S) support to wrest Karnataka's Surpur fort from Congress

The by-election to Surpur assembly seat (ST reserved) is set to witness a direct fight between BJP candidate Narasimha Nayak (Raju Gouda) and Congress candidate Raja Venugopal Naik, the son of four-time MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik who passed away due to heart attack in February.
The JD(S) is expected to render support to BJP as per the alliance entered into by the parties for the Lok Sabha polls.
The constituency has seen fierce political fights between Raju Gowda and his political mentor Raja Venkatappa Naik during the last five elections. Raju Gowda, who was elected for the first time on Vijay Sankeshwar’s Kannada Nadu Party ticket in 2004, had represented the constituency for three terms and became a minister in Jagadish Shettar’s Cabinet in 2012.
Valmikis form the largest chunk of voters in the constituency followed by Lingayats, Kurubas and Muslims. Congress is banking heavily on Kuruba and Muslim vote banks apart from sympathy factor in favour of Raja Venugopal Naik. The party is also confident of retaining the seat due to the successful implementation of all five guarantee schemes.
“My father has undertaken many development works in the constituency and this will serve as a blessing for me. I have also been associated with the people and party workers for nearly 15 years,” Raja Venugopal Naik said.
Surpur has been one of the hyper-sensitive constituencies in the state as Raju Gowda’s native village Kodekal had witnessed stone-pelting incidents between Congress and BJP workers during assembly elections last year.
The constituency is plagued by many problems, including no water for the tail-end farmers of the canals of Narayanpur reservoir, migration and unemployment. Both candidates are fighting the elections by pointing out each other’s failures. Raju Gowda is capitalising on Modi wave and development works undertaken by the previous BJP government in the state.
“The Congress government has failed to ensure water to the tail-end farmers. I have implemented many development works including 24X7 drinking water supply to Surpur. JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy has expressed support for me after a poll pact with BJP for the parliamentary elections,” Raju Gowda said.
Meanwhile, JD(S) leader and Gurmitkal MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur said that the party will hold a meeting within the next few days to take a call on supporting BJP in the by-election. Out of a total 2,81,375 electorate, 1,41,618 are male and 1,39,729 are female voters.
