Belagavi kidnapping accused injured in police firing

<p>Belagavi: A man accused of kidnapping two children was injured in police firing near Athani town in Belagavi district in the early hours of Friday. Police had intercepted the car used for fleeing after the abduction of children in the town.</p><p>Superintendent of Police Dr Bhimashankar Guled informed that there was an attack on the police team when they intercepted the accused's car.</p><p>"The accused attacked the police and we had to fire in self defence. The injured accused has been shifted to a hospital in Athani for treatment," he said.</p><p>More details were awaited.</p><p><strong>Children kidnapped</strong></p><p>Two children who were playing in their house were kidnapped by two unidentified persons on the Hulagbal road in Athani on Thursday.</p><p>The victim were identified as Swasti (4) and Viyom (3).</p><p>Two persons who had come in a car kidnapped the children and fled in the same vehicle. Their act was recorded in CCTV camera.</p><p>Father of the children Vijay Desai informed that the children were kidnapped when he and his wife had come out for work and his mother was with them.</p><p>Athani police are investigating the matter.</p>