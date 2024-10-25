Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskarnataka

Belagavi kidnapping accused injured in police firing

Superintendent of Police Dr Bhimashankar Guled informed that there was an attack on the police team when they intercepted the accused's car.
Raju Gavali
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 02:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 02:34 IST
CrimeBelagaviKarntaka NewsKidnapping

Follow us on :

Follow Us